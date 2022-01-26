Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,277.50 ($44.22).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.72) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($34.40) to GBX 3,000 ($40.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($49.92) to GBX 3,300 ($44.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

LON:AAL traded up GBX 105 ($1.42) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,413.50 ($46.05). The stock had a trading volume of 4,201,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,032.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,966.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,321 ($31.31) and a one year high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.24).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.09) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,246.99). Insiders acquired 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 in the last 90 days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

