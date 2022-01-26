Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Trading Up 0.5%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 57,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 32,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

