AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 168,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,237,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $358,062,000 after acquiring an additional 264,305 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after acquiring an additional 554,742 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,822,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63,423 shares during the period. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.