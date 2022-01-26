ankrETH (aEth) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $337,670.00

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. ankrETH has a market cap of $70.12 million and approximately $337,670.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for about $2,390.79 or 0.06224798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006352 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.