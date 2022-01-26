ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $9.10 on Wednesday, hitting $330.71. 1,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,281. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.16 and a 200-day moving average of $371.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

