Anterix (ATEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Anterix to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058 in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Anterix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anterix by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anterix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.