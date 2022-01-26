Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem updated its FY22 guidance to $28.25 EPS.

ANTM traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $435.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,136. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.71 and its 200 day moving average is $407.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.55.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

