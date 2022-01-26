Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.66. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 41,895 shares trading hands.

ATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antibe Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$35.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee purchased 50,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,324.30. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,500 shares of company stock worth $83,125.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

