APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Trading Down 1.4%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

About APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group engages in the ownership and operation of energy infrastructure assets and business. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes all wholly and majority owned pipelines, gas storage and processing assets, and power generation assets.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.