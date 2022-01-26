Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 8.4%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.00. 19,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 958,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,021 shares of company stock valued at $648,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.