Apollo Currency (APL) Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $39.09 million and $2.93 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

