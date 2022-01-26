Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Holdings Lowered by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,984 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 115,208.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

