Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 220,465 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 53.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,345,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.5% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

