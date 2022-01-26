AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to post sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $8.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $8.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

APPH stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppHarvest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AppHarvest by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AppHarvest by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AppHarvest by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

