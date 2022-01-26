Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 26,500 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Appian stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. 712,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

