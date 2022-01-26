Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

