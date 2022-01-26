Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce sales of $3.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.74 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Aptiv stock opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 133,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 187,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

