APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Cap of $9.07 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $176,300.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.37 or 0.06666970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00054235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,666.27 or 0.99802366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052830 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,942,382 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

