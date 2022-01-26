APYSwap (APYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $73,492.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $1.97 million and $73,492.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.04 or 0.06611969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,844.33 or 0.99872733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00052083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050729 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

