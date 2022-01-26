Aqua America (NYSE:WTRU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.71. 3,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.