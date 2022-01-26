Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Position Boosted by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.51% of Aramark worth $378,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.