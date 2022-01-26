Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.12. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Arbe Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

