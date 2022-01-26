ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.67

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $1.77. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 71,456 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, VP Christopher David Ozeroff purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 189.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 261,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

