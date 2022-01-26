ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

NYSE MT traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.