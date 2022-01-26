Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,021 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Arch Capital Group worth $108,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. 14,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $47.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

