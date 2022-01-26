Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,553 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.