Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $667.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

