Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.55. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 777 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBP. Bank of America began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

