Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.55. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 777 shares.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBP. Bank of America began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.51.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
