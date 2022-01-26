Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $875,201.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00048591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.54 or 0.06607444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00054310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,339.75 or 0.99692214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00051931 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

