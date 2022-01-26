ArGoApp (ARGO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.05 or 0.06681947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,963.08 or 0.99830336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052130 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

