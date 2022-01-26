Argon Market Capitalization Achieves $823,314.09 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $823,314.09 and $84,760.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argon has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.34 or 0.06841253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,960.28 or 0.99946983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,777,052 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

