Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.37 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $112.69 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,694,185 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

