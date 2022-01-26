ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 188.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,880,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

