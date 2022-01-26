ARMOR Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and $47,678.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.16 or 0.06672101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,746.97 or 0.99700630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052658 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

