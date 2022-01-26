Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

NYSE AWI traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.08. 8,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $118.14.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

