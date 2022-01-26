Arqma Achieves Market Capitalization of $520,026.19 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $520,026.19 and approximately $2,283.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,021.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.78 or 0.06670370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00291987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.77 or 0.00785009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00065712 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.44 or 0.00395442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00248813 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,176,069 coins and its circulating supply is 12,131,525 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

