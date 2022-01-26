Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.