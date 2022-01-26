Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

