Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 153,180 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.70% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $218,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST stock opened at $378.36 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

