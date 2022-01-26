Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 170,466 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.72% of Deckers Outdoor worth $169,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $307.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.33. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.70 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

