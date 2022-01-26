Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 417,705 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.18% of Ulta Beauty worth $231,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $352.74 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.00 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.