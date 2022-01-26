Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 91,060 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.47% of Constellation Brands worth $184,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $236.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

