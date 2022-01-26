Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,977,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.08% of Liberty Global worth $176,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.