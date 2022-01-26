Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.23% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $118,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,368.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,644.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,767.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,974.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.