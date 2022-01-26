Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.48% of Open Text worth $196,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 232.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 30.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Open Text by 17.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

