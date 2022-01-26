Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 664,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $218,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

