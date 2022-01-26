Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511,340 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of Paychex worth $127,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

