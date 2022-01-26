Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $129.02 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,330,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,032 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.50% of SLM worth $129,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

