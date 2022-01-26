Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $136.43 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $136,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.36.

NYSE:MHK opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.64 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average is $183.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

