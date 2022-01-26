Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $147.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,833,524 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Dell Technologies worth $147,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 139.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

